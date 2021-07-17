Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Acquires $69,990.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,990.00.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 225,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

