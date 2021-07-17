Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $28,721.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 85,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $485.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.