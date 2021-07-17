Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

