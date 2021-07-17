Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

