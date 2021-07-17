Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 1.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 73,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 656,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

