DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSDVF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

DSDVF stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $247.46. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $131.48 and a 1-year high of $254.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.94.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

