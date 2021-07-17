Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective reduced by Dundee Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

