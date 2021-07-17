Dusk Network Price Tops $0.11 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $39.70 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00792734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

