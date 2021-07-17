Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 320,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

