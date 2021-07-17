Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 320,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.