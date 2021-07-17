DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Glenview Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 5.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 4.16% of DXC Technology worth $330,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DXC Technology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,171. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

