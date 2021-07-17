e-Gulden (EFL) 1-Day Volume Tops $75.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,312 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,038 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

