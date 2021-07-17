e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

ELF stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders sold a total of 127,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

