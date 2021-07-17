E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.30 ($15.65) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.11. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

