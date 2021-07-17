E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,545,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,101.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF opened at $12.15 on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

