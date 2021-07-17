E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,545,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,101.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF opened at $12.15 on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28.
E.On Company Profile
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.