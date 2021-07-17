Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

