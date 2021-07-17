Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.