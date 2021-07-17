EarnX Price Reaches $0.0000 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $22,603.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00104040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,813.65 or 1.00023583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

