easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

