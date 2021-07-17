Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

