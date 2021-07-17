Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $248,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

