Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 0.8%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 3,749,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,887,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

