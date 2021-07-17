Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $153,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

