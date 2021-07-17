Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $169,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

