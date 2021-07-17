Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $261,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.01. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.19.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.