Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $420,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.