Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $183,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

