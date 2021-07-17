Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.