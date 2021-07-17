Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 283 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Match Group stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

