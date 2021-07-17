Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Eisai stock traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
