Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Eisai stock traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

