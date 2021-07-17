El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.