Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ECTXF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday.

Get Electrolux Professional AB (publ) alerts:

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux Professional AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.