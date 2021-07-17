Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 3.3%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 8,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 6,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

