Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 1,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $154,820.00.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 110,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,524. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

