Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $116.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Ellaism has a market cap of $74,311.01 and $116.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.88 or 0.05946956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00129486 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,032,275 coins and its circulating supply is 46,980,943 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.