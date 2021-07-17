EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$2.65 on Friday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.

EMCHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

