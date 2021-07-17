Enel SpA to Issue Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4349 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

ENLAY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

