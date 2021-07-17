Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after acquiring an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energizer by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.