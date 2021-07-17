Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 196,069 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

