Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.