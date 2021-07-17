ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

