ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.41 ($13.43).

ENI stock opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

