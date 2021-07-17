Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $2.64 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00368634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.53 or 0.01536484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,955,771 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.