EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 597 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,825,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

