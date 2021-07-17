EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 74,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,126,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $225.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

