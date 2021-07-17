EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,185,000 after acquiring an additional 321,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of PSX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

