EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

