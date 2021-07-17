EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $9,952,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

