EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.