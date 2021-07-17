Equinor ASA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,679 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

