Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.