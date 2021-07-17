Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

AYA opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a P/E ratio of -392.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

